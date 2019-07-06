Joseph Harold Burnham (1943-2019)

STRONG - Joseph Harold Burnham, 76, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Strong on July 1, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1943 in Epsom, NH, the son of Carl and Margaret (Durgen) Burnham. He attended elementary school and high school in Livermore Falls. On November 2, 1968, Joseph married Lorna Staples in Livermore Falls. Over the years, he worked as an auto body mechanic. He was a member of the Gospel Light Baptist Church in New Vineyard. Joseph loved talking politics, snowmobiling, ATV riding, fishing, and watching the Red Sox.

Joseph is survived by; his wife of 50 ½ years, Lorna Burnham of Strong; son, James Burnham of Livermore Falls; daughter, Ruth Hyde and husband David of Livermore Falls; adopted sons, Mikael Burnham of Strong and Christopher Burnham of Livermore; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

At Joseph’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.