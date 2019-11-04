Joseph Herbert Lord (1942-2019)

Joseph Herbert Lord, (“Buckshot”), 77, of Vienna, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home.

Joe was born in Pittsfield, Mass., the son of George H. and Lucinda (Dill) Lord on July 5, 1942.

He attended schools in Vienna and graduated from Farmington High School in 1961. He also attended Kennebec Vocational Technical Institute in Fairfield.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964 and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany. He took leave from Germany to return to the U.S. to marry Eileen Gilman on May 25, 1966 in Vienna. He was discharged in 1967 with the rank of Sgt. E-5.

He worked at Inmont Corp. in Winthrop. He founded and ran J. H. Lord Lumber Company and was self-employed as logger for several years, both in high school and later years. He also worked at SCI in Augusta. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and canoeing.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister Maxine Geiger.

Joe is survived by his wife Eileen, two daughters Kimberly Jean Lord and husband Jonathan Rozeff and their children Chaya Annette and Angelia Rose of Wells; and Bethany Jo (born on Joe’s birthday) and husband Timothy and their children Shawna Jasmine, Rose Erin, and Amanda Jolene Greenlaw of Maple Hill, NC and Denae Rowan Greenlaw Willix and her husband Troy of Anchorage, Alaska. He is also survived by brothers George of Kentucky and Charles of Wilton, and sisters Helen Wilkey of Vienna and Pauline Hohenberger of Rome. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A funeral will take place the next day, Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Laura Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Franklin (North Vienna) Cemetery on the Tower Rd. in Vienna. Following the burial there will be a reception at the Community Building in Vienna. Friends wishing may give remembrance gifts in his memory to the Mt. Vernon Rescue, 6 Belgrade Road, Mt. Vernon, ME 04352.

