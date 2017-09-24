Joseph Jacob Lawler Sr. (1960-2017)

JAY - Joseph Jacob Lawler Sr., 56, passed away unexpectedly in Etna, on September 18, 2017, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

He was born on December 6, 1960, in Camden, New Jersey, the son of William, Sr. and Margaret (McDermitt) Lawler. He graduated from North Catholic High School in Philadelphia, PA, in the class of 1978, and then went on to attend the University of New England in Biddeford from 1978 to 1982. On May 26, 1983, he married Daphne Smith in Oceanside, California. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1996, being stationed throughout the United States and Korea. Since October of 2002, Joe was employed as a route driver in the Waterville area for Fred’s Coffee. He enjoyed golfing, home brewing beer, Philadelphia sports teams, and trivia.

Joe is survived by; his wife of 34 years, Daphne Lawler of Jay; his sons, Joseph Lawler Jr. of Mission, TX, Shawn Lawler and wife Blake of Denver, CO; his daughter, Erin Sutton and husband Aaron of Edinburg, TX; his brother, William Lawler Jr. and wife Cheryl of Allentown, PA; his sisters, Margaret Toomey and husband Michael of Atlantic City, NJ, Grace Walsh of Runnemede, NJ, and Jane Lawler of Wildwood, NJ.

Donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 3647, Portland, ME 04104.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by Memorial Services with military honors at 2 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.