Joseph ‘Joe’ A. McManus, Sr. (1950-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Joseph "Joe" A. McManus, Sr., 67, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at his home in Skowhegan.

He was born June 5, 1950 in Skowhegan, the son of John and Margaret (Laury) McManus.

Joe served in the US Army and earned the rank of private 1st class from 1967-1970 until his honorable discharge. He was an amazing hard working, smooth talking man, loved by everyone, especially the ladies. He loved his family and friends. His favorite pass time was to just sit in his man cave with a couple people, having a few beers and listening to country music or visiting his good friends, Freddy and Paula. Spending time with friends and family meant the world to him.

Seeing his grandchildren always put a smile on his face, and theirs as well. He had a special place in his heart for the handicapped, especially a women named Delcey. He will be greatly missed by so many.

He worked with Chinbro for 24 years, Methuen construction for 10 years, then went into business with his son, Joseph McManus Jr and started McManus Construction. Then, he worked for KVCAP for about seven years.

Joe is survived by his son, Joseph A McManus and wife Laurie; daughters, Michelle Hutchins life partner Eric Bacon, Sara Louise Noland and husband David; brother, Herbert McManus and wife Barbara; sister, Linda Perry and husband Kenny; grandchildren, A.J. McManus, Mercedes, Cheyenn, Samantha, Madison, Mac, Kari, Kyra, Heather Michelle, Hannah, Rachel, Michael Roy, Victoria Rose; great grandchildren, Jerimiah, Aria, Angelina, Azai, Rayden, Annabelle, Rosalee, Brooke, Avery, and Evelyn Sophia Rose; step-children, Paul Bubiar, Rick Bubiar, and Paula Johnson, Sonya Engelhardt, Deborah Bordeau, Troy Laney, Robert Cook and wife Barbara, Wendy Corson, Melissa Thompson; friends, Donna Bell, Louise Bushman, Carol Damon, Priscilla McManus.

He was predeceased by both parents; brother, William McManus; sister, Winnie Belliveau; step-children, Mark Derosier, Caroline Copage, Scott Cook, Anthony Martin; grandson, Joey McManus IV; friend, Sandra Hartley.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 10 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God in Waterville.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan &I Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.