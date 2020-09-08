Joseph K. Blood (1948-2020)

CANANN - Joseph K. Blood, 72, passed away August 31, 2020 at his home in Canaan surrounded by his family. He was born January 1, 1948 in Camden, the son of Arthur and Alberta (Acorn) Blood.

He was educated in local schools and graduated from Belfast High School in 1966. On November 29, 1986, he married Susanne Pomelow in Liberty. He was employed for many years as a tech writer in the iron ship building industry. Joseph enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and restoring canoes.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susanne (Pomelow) Blood of Canaan; 2 daughters, Jennifer Snow and husband Randy of West Bath, Janet Blood of Troy; son, Joseph Blood Jr. and wife Angie of Belgrade; several grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Darcy Arsenault of Skowhegan, Janice Pomelow of Madison; brother-in-law, Brian Pomelow and wife Cathy of North Anson; 2 nieces several nephews.

At Joseph request there will be no services of any kind.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joseph's memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.