Joseph L. Campbell (1958-2017)

NEW SHARON - Joseph L. Campbell, 58, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 26, 1958 , the son of Lester Campbell and Janet Snell. He was raised in Phillips with his dad and his mother, Marie Campbell.

He married Alyce M. Hyde in Farmington, May 23, 1987.

Joe attended Mt. Abram High School and served in the United States Army. He was a hard worker and worked for many years at G.H Bass Co. In Wilton. For the past 17 years he was employed by JS McCarthy Printers in Augusta.

He loved Nascar and never missed a race, even if that meant recording it and watching it later. Joe was an avid reader and always had a book close by. He was a quiet man and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially any chance he had to spend with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and quick wit and his love of classic rock music.

Joe is survived and immensely loved by his family; wife, Alyce ; two sons; Michael Campbell and wife Christina of Danville, VA and Brian Donaghy and companion Tricia Teele of New Sharon; two daughters, Kimberly Donaghy and companion Jay Suckow of Farmington and Tina Campbell and Companion Ronald Belanger of Van Buren. His sister Cindy Fletcher and her husband, Jody, of New Vineyard; three brothers, Ruben Campbell and his wife Karen of Phillips, Edward Donahue and wife Doris of Panama City,FL, and Gregg Donahue of TN. Grandchildren; Kamaryn and Colby Campbell of Va, Ceairra Orr , Evan and Makinzzy Belanger of Van Buren, Haylee Walker of Farmington, Grandpup, Remington and grandkitty, Stevie. He was close with his mother in law, Mary and was known as " Joe Joe " to her. Special nieces, who were extremely helpful over the last few days, Carla Nile and Heather Remick, Many Cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his father, Lester and Mother, Janet and his Father in law, Frederick Hyde, Sr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Raising Readers Program, MaineHealth, Attn: Raising Readers, 110 Free Street, Portland, Maine 04101

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.