Joseph Norman ‘Joe’ Jacques (1933-2017)

LEWISTON – Joseph Norman 'Joe' Jacques, 83, of d’Youville Pavilion, Lewiston, formerly of Livermore Falls, died peacefully with family at his side on Saturday morning, July 8, 2017.

He was born July 26, 1933, in Jay, the son of the late Rosario and Celina (Gallant) Jacques.

He was a 1951 graduate of Livermore Falls High School, continued his education at the Auburn Maine School of Commerce (1958) and graduated in 1967 with a BS from UMaine.

He also attended Duquesne University, the University of Rhode Island, the University of Connecticut and Husson College.

He co-chaired the Applied Arts Dept. in Rumford where he taught Business subjects for nearly 30 years. He was the site manager at Garden Heights in Sabattus for two years and was employed for 11 years at St. Mary’s Campus Cuisine. He retired from Irvings Restaurant after five years of service.

He was a humble servant in many ways, and served the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Am. Legion Post #0010 and the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335. He was a member of the Maine Teacher’s Association, the National Education Association and was Past President of the Rumford Teachers Association, the State, National and New England Business Association and was Past-President o the business Assoc. of Maine.

Joe was a devoted father and knew the heartache of grieving the 2013 passing of his dear daughter Jane Louise Jacques of Dixfield.

He is loved by his sisters: Mrs. Normand (Pauline) Fournier of Livermore Falls; Mrs. Edward (Patrician) Doiron of Jay; Theresa Pomeroy of Livermore Falls; Mrs. Brent (Celina) Gay of Livermore Falls; Mrs. Barry (Ann)Hammond of Livermore; a brother, Louis “Roger” Jacques and his wife Barbara of Florida; sister-in-law, Gloria Jacques of Livermore Falls.

In addition to his daughter and folks, he was predeceased by brothers, Ronald, Roland, Felix, Peter and Bernard and a sister, Jeannine Jacques, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was most grateful for his family and wonderful team of caregivers at d’Youville. He will be missed by many. His family invites you to share memories and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay, on Thursday July 13, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM followed by a Reception at the Center. All are welcome. Graveside committal services with military honors will be held the same day at 1:30 PM from Holy Cross Cemetery, Livermore Falls. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Twin Town Ministerial Food Cupboard PO Box 314 Livermore Falls, Maine 04254.