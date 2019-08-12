Josepha (Pat) Worden (1936-2019)

FARMINGTON – Josepha "Pat" Worden, 83, of Wilton, passed peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Pinewood Terrace surrounded by her family.

She was born in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 15, 1936, the daughter of Joseph and Karolina Pinzer. Pat grew up as the second of seven children (3 sisters & 3 brothers). Her early life was spent surviving the trials of war in Germany.

It was during Postwar Reconstruction she met the love of her life a young GI; Glidden Toothaker from East Wilton. They were married in Munich, Germany in 1955 and began their life together. Glidden and Pat moved to many different duty stations including: Wurzburg, Germany; Monterey Bay, California; El Paso, Texas; and finally Huntsville, Alabama.

Pat and Glidden were proud parents to four children born along the way; Marchelle, Mike, Carole and Richard. Pat's husband Glidden succumbed to brain cancer in the summer of 1975. Pat moved to Wilton to raise their children settling 41 Eastern Avenue in the fall of 1975, and made this a loving home for her children and grandchildren for the next 41 years.

In 1978, she fell in love and married Jon Worden of Wilton, together raised their children together and loved to garden and travel. Pat and Jon went their separate ways in 1992. Pat worked in many professions during her time in Wilton; sewing shoes for G.H. Bass, running the Meals on Wheels facility and becoming a CNA. She spent many years providing in home care for many seniors in the Wilton area. In 2001 she retired to devote her time to her Grandchildren and favorite pastimes; these included traveling, sewing cooking and SHOPPING (oh did she love to shop). Her final years were spent at the Pinewood Terrace in Farmington. Pat is survived by her daughter Marchelle Meader & her Husband Glen of Farmington Maine; her son Mike Toothaker and wife Terri of Midland TX, and son Richard Toothaker and Wife Michele of Dayton, Maine; 9 grandchildren: Christina Tidwell, Joe Moreno, Ryan Haley, Jacob Brougham, Tyler Brougham, Matthew Toothaker, Logan Burnette, Liam Burnette and Kaleb Burnette; 8 great-grandchildren: a sister, Christa Pfeffer and brother Ludwig Pinzer, and her best friend of 50 years, Kay Hammonds of Alabama.

She was predeceased by husband Glidden, daughter Carole Brougham; sisters: Marill Nasser and Dorl Brenner and brothers Franz and Walter Pinzer.

Memorial visitation will be held Friday Aug. 16 from 1-2 p.m. where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the Center. All are welcome. In keeping with Pat’s kind and generous spirit, her family suggests remembrance gifts be given to the FMH Oncology Dept. 111 Franklin Health Commons Farmington, Me. 04938. Tributes and condolences may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Private family committal services at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.