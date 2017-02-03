Josephine ‘Jo’ Evelyn (Tucker) Buker (1929-2017)

ALBION - Josephine “Jo” Evelyn (Tucker) Buker, 87, went to join the love of her life, Ken Buker, on Jan. 28, 2017 with “the girls,” Tease, Thel and Macky, by her side.

She was born in Abbot on June 15, 1929, the daughter of Percy and Dorothy (Whitney) Tucker.

After 61 years of marriage, Ken died on October 30, 2011. She spent the last five years asking him to come to get her.

Jo is survived by a half-brother, Roy Tucker; two half-sisters, Mary Lou Runnion and Cookie Garret; numerous nieces, nephews, and their spouses; sister-in-law, Ruth Buker; two brothers-in-law, Gene Robinson and Joseph “Sonny” Brown.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Doreen Gerry and Mina Lane; all of her husband's siblings. Please be sure, she loved you, one and all.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 172 Water Street, Waterville with Pastor Bill Lawrence officiating.

Interment will be in the Spring 2017 at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery, Augusta at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jo's memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976