Joshua J. Reay (1983-2018)

WATERVILLE - Joshua J. Reay, 35, passed away Sept. 1, 2018 at MaineGeneral Medical Center (Thayer Unit) Waterville.

He was born Aug. 5, 1983 in Skowhegan, the son of Benjamin J. and Karen J. (Dixon) Reay.

He attended Waterville High School and enjoyed cooking, pool, hanging with friends and relatives.

Joshua is survived by his girlfriend, Gloria Pressey of Waterville; mother, Karen (Dixon) Reay and significant other Mark Mercier of Norridgewock; sister, Melissa Reay and significant other Chris Meade of Norridgewock; half-brother, Benjamin Reay Jr. of St. Pete, Florida; grandparents, Alphonso Sr. and Beverly Dixon of Norridgewock; grandmother, Marylyn Taylor of Readfield; 4 uncles, Al Dixon Jr. of Norridgewock, Linwood Reay and wife Sue of Readfield, Aaron J. Dixon and wife Shannon of Waterville, James R. Dixon of Augusta; a very special friend, Tim Crews; several nieces, nephews, great uncles and aunts. He was predeceased in March 2008 by his infant son, Caleb Joshua Reay; and grandfather, Linwood Reay; and father, Benjamin Reay, Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 17, 2018 at 12:00 pm at 186 Smithfield Road, Norridgewock.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.