Joy Lynn Barker (1956-2020)

JAY - Joy Lynn Barker, 64, of Jay, passed away unexpectedly on October 16th, 2020 at her home.

She was born on January 21, 1956, the daughter of Virginia Spofford and Cecil Davis. She attended Jay schools, later graduating from Bernard’s Cosmetology School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who she loved dearly. She also liked talking to loved ones on the phone, Hallmark movies, and snuggling her three cats who were her constant companions throughout the last years of her life. Joy had a heart of gold, always putting others before herself. She was adored by many and will be missed immensely.

Joy is survived by her daughter's Savannah Barker and boyfriend Adam Keefe of Farmington, Dawn Fitch and boyfriend Troy Kimball of Mexico, her grandchildren Bailee and Piper Whittemore of Livermore Falls, Farrah Fitch of Jay, and Xander and Emersyn Kimball of Mexico. Her sibling's Kevin (Blanche) Davis of Jay, Sue (George) Hyland of York, Rick (Terri) Spofford of PA, and Bob (Terry) Preble of Jay, her aunt Patricia Kilkenny of Jay, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Private memorial graveside service will be held at Birchland Cemetery in Jay at a later date. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road, Jay. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com