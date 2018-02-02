Joy Mae (Hope) Warren (1934-2018)

FARMINGTON - Joy Mae (Hope) Warren, 83, passed away Jan. 29, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 11, 1934 in Vermont, the daughter of Clarence and Jeanne (Beauregard) Hope.

She enjoyed anything having to do with crafts, knitting, crocheting, quilting, jewelry making, painting, gardening, spinning, weaving, reading and loved singing in the church choir.

Joy is survived by two sons, Michael Warren and wife Shelley of Farmington, Joseph Warren and fiancé Maria Noia of West Farmington; three daughters, Stasia Staggert and husband Scott of South Dakota, Deana Moore and husband Larry of Hampden, Chrystal Warren of Seabrook, New Hampshire; grandchildren, April Ladd and partner Abby of Pittsfield, Leigh Warren of Industry, Shawn Staggert of New Columbia, Pennsylvania; great grandchildren, Braedon and Aurora Heutz of Industry; two brothers, Guy Hope and wife Theresa of St. Albans, Vermont, Leon Hope of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

She was predeceased by her husband, Earl D. Warren, on Sept. 13, 1995.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at 3 p.m. at St. Lukes Church, 59 High Street, Wilton.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joy’s memory to St. Lukes Episcopal Church PO Box 249, Farmington, Maine 04938

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.