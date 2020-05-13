Joyce Ann Conlogue (1937-2020)

FARMINGTON - Joyce Ann Conlogue, of Farmington, passed away peacefully May 10th 2020 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington at the age of 83.

Born July 20, 1937 to Elliot and Margret (Orbeton) Whitney. Joyce grew up in Franklin County.

She married Lawrence Conlogue Oct. 30, 1971 in Farmington Falls. She worked at Fosters Manufacturing in East Wilton for 11 and a half years until taking time away to care for Lawrence when he became ill.

She enjoyed raising her children and taking care of many others. She also enjoyed going out to eat, listening to country music and spending time with her family and friends visiting over coffee. Joyce was a strong and loving woman who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children: Ricky Adams and wife Karen, Dennis Adams and wife Cricket, Danny Adams and partner Beanie, Randy Adams, Cindy Kidder and Lori Cousins. Her sisters Annie Brin and husband Aime, Bonita Adams and husband Randy as well as five step brothers and two step sisters. Three step-children, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extend family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Lawrence, a daughter Sandy Sabins, sisters Shirley and Jacki Whitney and grandson Blaine Adams. Her family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center for doing such a wonderful job caring for Joyce in her final days.

Cremation is being cared for by Wiles remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington.

Due to current restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private interment will be at Birchland Cemetery in N.Jay. Donations may be made in her memory to the activity fund at Edgewood, 221 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME 04938.

