Joyce Dolloff Ellis (1928-2018)

CANTON – Joyce Dolloff Ellis, 89, of Dixfield, died early Sunday morning at Pinnacle Health Care in Canton.

She was born in Rumford on Oct. 19, 1928, a daughter of Edmund Alva and Sara Holland Dolloff and was a graduate of Stephens High School. She worked at Diamond Match in Peru and Coates and Clark in Dixfield for many years. On Oct. 19, 1952, she married Keith B. Ellis.

She is survived by her husband, Keith of Dixfield; children, Debra E. Walton of Deering, NH, K. Michael Ellis of West Peru, and Bruce E. Ellis of Bangor; grandchildren, Michael W. Walton, Jr., Steven L. Walton, both of Deering, NH, Matthew Ellis of Westford, MA, and Katharine Ellis of Bangor; great-grandchildren, Skyla Walton of Deering, NH and Logan Ravenscroft-Ellis of Westford, MA; a sister, Janice Swan of Dixfield.

Graveside memorial services will be held in the spring at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be considered in Joyce’s memory to Ludden Memorial Library, 40 Main Street, Dixfield, ME 04224 or to a charity of their choice. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld Street, Dixfield.