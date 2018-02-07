Joyce E. Elliott (1955-2018)

LEWISTON – Joyce E. Elliott, 62, of South Carthage, died late Sunday morning, Feb. 4, 2018, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

She was born in Rumford, April 20, 1955, (a date that she shared with her fist born grandchild, Addison), a daughter of Clarence and Ora (Theriault) Eastman and was a 1974 graduate of Rumford High School.

She continued her education at the University of Southern Maine and received her Master’s in Education from UMF in 2011. She worked as a teacher for 30-plus years; first at Meroby Elementary School and later in the Dixfield Schools.

Joyce enjoyed working in her flower gardens and being in the barn that her husband, Zeke, built for her with her horses. Joyce was an excellent cook, loved to knit and quilt, and had made quilts for all of her grandchildren. She also scrapbooked, and had a room built just for that. She leaves a lasting legacy of “making everyone feel special.”

She is survived by her husband, Maynard “Zeke” Elliott, whom she married April 8, 1978 in Rumford; a son, Dustin and his wife, Kala of South Carthage; daughter, Kylie Lufkin and her husband, Merle, Jr. of Peru; grandchildren, Addison and Grant Lufkin, and Maddison, Kadun, and Grayson Elliott; a brother, David Eastman of Rumford; sister, Janet Eastman of Limington; her best friend, Sharon Eastman of Buxton; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Roger Eastman.

Condolences and tributes may be share on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. from the Dixfield Congregational Church (Church on the Hill), with Rev. John Gensel, officiating. Following services a reception will be held at the Canton Sportsman’s Club. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to DESPTO (Reading program), 117 Auburn Road, Peru, ME 04290. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.