Joyce E. (Hinkley) Given (1936-2018)

FARMINGTON – Joyce E. (Hinkley) Given, 81, a lifelong resident of Jay, passed away late Saturday evening, March 24 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, with her loving family close by to her, following a long illness.

She was born October 16, 1936 in Jay, the daughter of Scott W. Hinkley and Marion (Howes) Hinkley. In her teen years she overcame polio and proceeded to live a full life despite the long term effects of her illness. She was a 1954 graduate of Jay High School. On July 24, 1954 at her parent’s home in Jay, she married her husband of 63 years, Bert K. Given.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and devoted her time to her family and her home. Joyce was a longtime member of the Jay Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, travelling, knitting, reading, bingo, card games and mini-golf. She is survived by her husband Bert Given, her son Greg Given and wife Polly of Jay, her daughter, Sharon Rowles and her husband Larry of Waterboro, grandsons, Douglas Given and his wife Anna, their girls, Belle, Bianca and Bradie, Robert Given and his wife Brandi, their girls, Rielyn, Hannah and Sadie, Mark Given, Jason Rowles and his wife Nicole and their son Ryan and daughter Elliana and Scott Rowles and his fiancée Heather Woodman, his son Cameron and daughter Cassidy. She was predeceased by her parents, her infant son Mark Daniel Given, sister, Evelyn Jackson and her brother G. Douglas Hinkley. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 28 at Jay Baptist Church, 29 Smith Avenue, Jay. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment in the spring at Jay Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Jay, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.