Joyce Elaine Austin (1943-2018)

DIXFIELD – Joyce Elaine Austin, 74, of Wilton Road, East Dixfield, died Tuesday at her home. She was born in Rumford, Nov. 14, 1943, a daughter of Arthur G. and Rena (Virgin) Morse, Jr. and received her education in Dixfield schools, graduating from Dirigo High School. She worked at Forster Manufacturing Co., Inc. in Wilton for many years in the Human Resources Department.

She is survived by her son, Shawn Austin of Dixfield; daughter, Dawn Palmiter and her husband, Curtis of Howard, NY; brother, Arthur Morse and his wife, Nancy of Westbrook; nephews, Andrew, Jeffrey, and Greg Morse, George Tardif, Kevin and Korey Lewis, and Ronald Austin; nieces, Kathleeen Tardif, Rena Castonguay, Jane Millehan, Kelli Lewis, and Kim Austin-Peterman; sister-in-law, Diane Witham and husband, Wes; brother-in-law, Richard Austin.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the Swasey-Torrey American Legion Post in Dixfield, Sunday, March 11, from 1 to 4pm. Private family interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Dixfield. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Dixfield Alumni Association. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.