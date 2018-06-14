Joyce Leola McPherson (1944-2018)

FARMINGTON - Joyce Leola McPherson, 73, was born in New Sharon on November 27, 1944 and died at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington on June 7, 2018, where she had been a resident for several years.

She was the daughter of Nellie (Rackliff) McPherson Makepeace, also of New Sharon, and Leo McPherson, who died when she was 4 years old.

Joyce graduated from New Sharon High School and the University of Maine at Orono with an English major. She taught a few years before leaving teaching to attend Seminary, planning to be a minister. During that time she held many jobs while pursuing a new occupation. She became active in town activities, serving as Town Clerk, and writing a weekly column on town activities for the Franklin Journal. Selling Avon products around town kept her in touch with the daily activities of the townsfolk.

Although serving as a substitute minister around the Franklin County area, Joyce did not complete her Seminary work, but chose instead to work at Franklin Memorial Hospital, and later at Skowhegan Hospital in the registration office. She worked at Skowhegan until she retired in 2009.

Joyce was an active member of the New Sharon United Methodist Church, the New Sharon Grange, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #28. From the time she was in high school and many years after, she was a loved staff member at Mechuwana. She was lovingly known as "Aunt Juice" by the young campers.

Since Joyce did not have any children of her own, she lavished attention on her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed hiking and picnicking with them and attended many of their school activities. As young children, “Aunt Joyce” was special to all of them. After being selected as a delegate herself to Dirigo Girls State, she served as a counselor every June for many years until her regular job prevented her from attending. She continued to keep in touch with special staff friends until her death.

Joyce was an avid reader and card player. After retirement, she enjoyed getting together with a group of ladies to play cards. Although not known by many of her friends, she spent time composing poetry. This was a personal outlet which she never shared with friends and family but it allowed her to express her feelings of "being alone."

Joyce is survived by her sisters, Donna Tracy of Farmington, Nora Thombs and husband Marshall of New Sharon; her brother, Gary McPherson and wife Betty Mae of Industry; nieces, Kathy Thombs and Sherie Karkos; nephews, Norman Thombs, Peter Tracy, Bruce Tracy and David Tracy; and special aunt, Betty Butterfield.

She was predeceased by her parents, her step father, a brother, and a sister in-law.

Donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to Mechuwana at the Methodist Church Camp, PO Box 277, Winthrop, ME 04364. Hopefully a scholarship fund for children can be established in her name.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 1 p.m., at the New Sharon United Methodist Church, 18 Starks Rd., in New Sharon. There will be a private burial at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.