Joyce M. (Caswell) York (1936-2018)

WINSLOW - Joyce M. (Caswell) York, 81, passed away on May 4, 2018 at Inland Hospital in Waterville.

She was born Sept. 8, 1936 in Mercer, the daughter of Wallace and Beatrice (Rancourt) Caswell.

She was a cofounder of the Water-Oak Gen & Mineral Society, Inc., Waterville. She loved Rock hunting around the State of Maine. Joyce will be remembered for her loving heart, personality, kindness and selflessness.

For the past ten (10) years she has lived with her niece, Carrie Collins in Winslow and she is survived by her brother-in-law, John Bragg and his partner Carlene, nieces and nephews, Lorrie York resides in CA, Gerald (Jerry) York resides in ME, Michael York resides in TX, Gina York Knowles resides in ME, Michele York Tharp resides in CA, Michael Bragg resides in ME, Terry Bragg McPhearson resides in ME, Scott Bragg resides in TX, Cathy Bragg Hawkins resides in TX, Cheryl Bragg Csengry resides in ME, Donna Delcore resides in NH, Marcia Tanguay resides in MA, Gloria Frawley resides in MA, Brenda Puzzo resides in MA, Tara Caswell Maxwell resides in KS, Sandra Caswell Fisher resides in TX and many great nieces and nephews. She was the widow of Albert C. York. They shared 49 years of marriage together.

She will be missed dearly.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the North Vassalboro Village Cemetery, 244 Cemetery Street, Vassalboro.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joyce’s memory to Office of Development, Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.