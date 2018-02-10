Joyce R. (Thompson) Mehuren (1932-2018)

PITTSFIELD - Joyce R. (Thompson) Mehuren, 85, passed away Feb. 6, 2018 at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield. She was born in Bangor on June 13, 1932, the daughter of Cecil A. and Merle R. (Wright) Thompson.

She is survived by her husband Howard Mehuren of Pittsfield; 10 children from their blended family: Cheryl Herland and husband Bill of Leland, North Carolina, David Lavway of Brooks, Sheila Woodbury of Greene, Cecil Lavway of Hill, New Hampshire, James Lavway of Hooksett, New Hampshire, Randy Mehuren of Dixmont, Rebecca Nealley and husband Dan of Troy, Robert Mehuren of Unity, Ricky Mehuren and wife Brenda of Dixmont, Rachel Bickford of Pittsfield; a brother, Clifford Thompson and wife Marlene; sister, Priscilla Newton and husband Bruce; 24 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Thompson.

Joyce and Howard traveled extensively in their RV, visiting every state in the US except Hawaii. They enjoyed a second home in Florida for 18 years. She particularly enjoyed cooking for family and friends and was an outstanding cook. She also enjoyed doing needlework and crafts, and traveling. She was loved by many and opened her home lovingly for family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018, 11 a.m., at the Homestead Cemetery, Mehuren Road, Montville, ME, followed by a gathering at the Tri-Town Snowrider’s Club in Morrill, ME.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to Sebasticook Valley Hospital Auxiliary, 447 N Main St., Pittsfield, ME 04967.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.