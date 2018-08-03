WELD – Judith Ann Rogers, “Judy”, came into this world to parents William O. and Lorraine M. (Ranger) Viers on Jan. 10, 1955 in Flint, Michigan, and passed peacefully in the comfort of her home in Weld on July 31, 2018. Judy was a fighter, ever an optimist and with the help of her family, both near and far, fought a courageous battle with cancer.

Judy’s dad was a career Air Force veteran so she attended many schools growing up. She graduated from Mott Community College receiving a degree in Criminal Justice. She then began a career with the Flint, Michigan Police and Court Systems.

Judy married William Rogers on Dec. 10, 1976. Upon the arrival of their children: Ashley L (1988) and Reid W. A. (1993), Judy began working for Davison Community Schools. Judy and family moved to Weld, Me. in 1997 where she worked various assignments in the SAD #9 schools and eventually assumed the position of the Director at the Weld Public Library which she continued as she was able until 2015.

She is loved by her husband, William E. Rogers of Weld; daughter Ashley L. Rogers of Weld; son Reid W. A. Rogers and his wife, Ashley N. Rogers and their children Aviana M. and Peyton Ann of El Paso, Texas; her brother, William M. Viers of Farmington, several aunts and cousins.

She will be missed by many and remembered as a wonderful mom with a great sense of humor.

Her family asks that you visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to share tributes, photos and messages of comfort.

Family and friends are invited to an informal memorial visitation on Saturday Aug. 4 from 2-4 PM at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. At 3 PM, there will be a time of remembrance with light refreshments. Her family respectfully requests no flowers and asks that remembrance gifts be given to the Weld Public Library PO Box 120 Weld, Me. 04285. Burial will be in the Flint Twp. Michigan Cemetery, a future date and time to be announced.