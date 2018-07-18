Judith “Judi” Ann (Wagg) Alexander (1947-2018)

PALMYRA - Judith “Judi” Ann (Wagg) Alexander, 71, passed away July 11, 2018 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

She was born July 11, 1947 In Lewiston, the daughter of Charles H. Wagg and Gertrude E. (Swift) Adler.

She attended Deering High School in Portland, and later earned her high school diploma in Calais. She married Clifford “Butch” Alexander in 1965 and together they moved to his home in Calais where she resided until their divorce in 1979.

After her divorce, Judi left Calais and moved around a bit before settling in the Winslow/Waterville area where she resided for more than 20 years. She worked for LaVerdiere’s Drug Store which later became Rite Aid in Winslow. Later she worked for Time Warner Cable in Augusta. Shortly after they became Adelphia, she left to work for KVCAP; she was still employed part-time until her passing. She moved to Palmyra 2 years ago to be with her fiancé, Douglas Tilton.

Judi was a lifetime member of Topps and enjoyed a variety of crafts. Crochet was a favorite and she most recently learned to weave baskets. She was always excited to learn a new craft and loved making gifts for others.

In addition to her parents, Judi was predeceased by her step-father Harold “Pal” Adler, her long-time partner Angelo Falcone, and her brother-in-law Jonny. Surviving are her fiancé, Douglas Tilton of Palmyra; her sister, Dawn Berry of Readfield; her children, Dana Alexander and wife Missy of Baring Plantation, Wendy Alexander of Calais, and former son-in-law, Scott Mahar of Calais; her grandchildren, Kyle Mahar and wife Kayla of Hermon, Morgan Mahar and a very special great-granddaughter Jennalynn, both of Calais, and Samantha Alexander and her partner Jeremy Mitchell of Manchester; many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, cousins and numerous dear friends and co-workers.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Judi’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240.