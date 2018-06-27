Judith “Judy” Ann C. Laba (1941-2018)

ROCKPORT – Judith “Judy” Ann C. Laba, 77, of Warren, passed away peacefully, June 11, 2018, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. She was born in Farmington, Feb. 19, 1941, a daughter of Leland and Hester (Ross) Davidson, spending her childhood in Rangeley, graduating from Rangeley High School in June of 1959. She attended LaSalle Junior College in Boston where she received a Certificate in Interior Design. In 1960, she moved to Southern California where she continued in the field of interior design eventually establishing her own successful design business in Pasadena. Judy continued working with clients throughout the country even in her retirement. In 2012, she and her husband, Frank, returned to Maine, where they had spent time very summer; she never forgot her “roots.”

Judy was an active lifetime member of the American Society of Interior Designers, serving as President for several years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling all over the world, skiing, and tennis.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank of Warren; brother, Karl Davidson of Waldoboro; nephews, Eric Davidson and his wife, Lisa of China and their children, Nora and Breckon.

Graveside memorial services will be held on Friday, July 20 at 3pm at Evergreen Cemetery, Main Street, Rangeley, with Rev. Scott Wilson, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Judy’s memory to the Rangeley Public Library, PO Box 1150, Rangeley, ME 04970. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation Care and Memorial Services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.