Judith “Judy” D. (Gammon) Northrup (1944-2017)

WEST GARDINER - Judith “Judy” D. (Gammon) Northrup, 72, peacefully passed away July 14, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 6, 1944 in Augusta, the daughter of Everett F. Sr. and Ruth L. (Jones) Gammon.

She was educated in the schools of Hallowell and Gardiner and also attended Central Beauty School in Augusta. She was employed for many years as a hair dresser, then by the Maine Turnpike Authority. Judy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #4 and Gardiner Eagles Club Aerie 4330.

In her younger years, Judy enjoyed drag racing and going to the beach on her motorcycle. She was also an avid poker player and loved playing cribbage with the boys. She loved tending to her flower gardens as well.

She is survived by her companion, Robert Burgoin of West Gardiner; daughter, Laurie L Donaghy of Gardiner; son, Derek D. Northup and wife Shelli of Corinth; brother, Everett F. Gammon, Jr. and wife Doris of Manchester; granddaugher, Taylor Andrews of Augusta; grandson, Brady Andrews of Orono; 2 great granddaughters, Kassidy Lynn and Hayesly Leigh of Augusta. She was predeceased by her son, Darren J. Donaghy.

“You left me beautiful memories

Your love is still my guide,

And though we cannot see you,

You're always at my side.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, July 21, 2017 at 5:00 PM at the American Legion Post #4, 46 Griffin Street, Gardiner.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Judy's memory to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pethaven Lane, Augusta, ME 04330, www.pethavenlane.com.