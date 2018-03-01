Judith ‘Judy’ Hutchins (1943-2018)

FARMINGTON - Judith "Judy" Hutchins, 74, of Farmington passed peacefully surrounded by family and staff members of LEAP on Feb. 23, 2018.

She was born in Portland on July 17, 1943 the daughter of Wilbert Elwin and Lillian Louisa (Durrell) Hutchins.

She enjoyed singing, dancing, visiting with friends and family, and watching people. She liked shopping and going to Wal-Mart. She also liked hats, purses, jewelry, and being a "girly girl." Judy worked as a chamber maid at Colonial Valley Motel until one evening in October 1966 when she was struck by a drunk driver resulting in a Traumatic Brain Injury which she struggled with until her death.

Judy lived in Monmouth for 20+ years with Dan and Betsey Rush and was befriended by staff Theresa Rush and Kathy Ward. She also lived at a home staffed by LEAP on the Whittier Road in Farmington where she was cared for with lots of love and compassion. She made a good friend who took really good care of her who went with Judy to her new home to get her settled in (with much love and appreciation, Rose).

Many thanks go out to those who cared for Judy, too numerous to name, but we are ever so grateful for the care, love, and compassion shown by all who knew her.

Judy is survived by her brother Steve and his wife Melodie of Farmington, her Aunt Genella Butterfield of Farmington, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Anita Fontaine, and brother Curtis.

Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com