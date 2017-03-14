Judith Louise Coburn (1946-2017)

SALEM TOWNSHIP - Judith Louise Coburn, 70, of Salem Township, lovingly known as "Nana," a title she wore proudly, died unexpectedly of natural causes in the comfort of her own home on Friday, March 10, 2017.

She was born May 7, 1946 in Stoneham, Mass., a daughter of the late Robert C. and Eleanor (McLoud) Hult.

In addition to being a devoted homemaker, she and her husband own the Kingfield Video Network and the Olde Mill Redemption Center. “Nana” was a trusted listener and folks often felt comfortable sharing their personal life stories with her.

She was an avid reader and would often read a book a day. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends and always enjoyed riding and shopping. Her family was her priority and her legacy is the memory of being a Family Matriarch, described by her daughters as “the hub to our spokes” and described by her beloved husband, Paul, whom she married on Dec. 11, 1976 in Melrose, Mass., as the "most caring person."

She is loved by her family who survive her: husband, Paul of Salem Twp.; daughters: Lori Russell(Allan) “Wayne” of Carrabassett Valley, and their children Taylor Scott and Kevin Russell ; Kimberly Pinkham(Craig) of New Vineyard their children: Nolan Howard and Lauren Pinkham; and Coleen Souza (Kenny) Winthrop and their children Ashley Rullo and Kena Souza; Great granddaughters: Karsyn Rolbiecki and Aubrey Scott; siblings: Janice Bright(Lawrence) “Butchie” of Saugus, MA., and their children Greg and Tina; Robert Hult Jr. (Marlene) of Naples, Maine and their children: Mark and Brian; Jeanete Norster(Greg, Sr.) and their children Gregory Jr. and Sean and Scott Hult(Jeannie) of Freemont, NH and their children: Alyssa and Jacqualyn. Her dog, Lucy and bobtail cat, Elly.

She was predeceased by her daughter Patricia Darlene Hooley.

Her family requests condolences and tributes be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial graveside services will be held Sunday May 7 at 1 p.m. at the Salem Cemetery. Remembrance gifts are suggested for her great granddaughter, Karsyn Rolbiecki’s future education fund at Skowhegan Savings Bank 7 Depot St., Kingfield, ME. 04947, or to any SSB Branch. Cremation and memorial graveside services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.