Judith M. DelFranco (1949-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Judith M. DelFranco, 68, of Fairfield passed away peacefully on September 12, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta surrounded

by her loving family.

She was born in Hollywood, Fla on March 17, 1949, daughter of Harry L. Whaples and Elizabeth (Moore) Mangino. She graduated from North Haven High School in North Haven Connecticut in 1967 and later attended the Computer Processing Institute and the South Central Community College, both in Connecticut. In her younger years she worked in waitressing, bartending, bookkeeping and computer programming. She later worked for the Maine State Legislature for 25 years, she held various positions there, eventually retiring as the Assistant Secretary of the Senate in 2011.

She was always young at heart and enjoyed traveling, amusementparks, movies, shopping, playing on the computer, and board games. She also enjoyed reading and listening to her books on tape. But mostly she enjoyed being home and around her family. She was a loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone and always had a soft spot for people and animals in need.

Judi is survived by two daughters, Sheri Meucci and husband Steven of Winthrop, Lori DelFranco of Fairfield; four grandchildren, Nicole DelFranco of Augusta, Daniel Hawes III of Fairfield, Mario Meucci of Winthrop and Antonio Meucci of Winthrop; a brother, Basil Mangino of Fairfield. Judi is predeceased by her father Harry L. Whaples and mother Elizabeth (Moore) Mangino.

The family would like to thank the nurses on 2 West at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta for all their loving care and support. Also a special thanks to her good friend Crystal Pressey and husband Terry for always being there for her throughout her illness.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to the Waterville Humane Society, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901, in her memory.