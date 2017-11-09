Judith M. (Gilcott) Bushey (1945-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Judith M. (Gilcott) Bushey, 72, passed away Nov. 3, 2017 at her home in Fairfield surrounded by her family. She was born April 16, 1945 in Madison, the daughter of Perley R. and Stella S. (Lessard) Gilcott.

She was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School. In 1965, she married Franklin D. Bushey in Skowhegan. Judith worked as a waitress all of her life; she began at Genes, then worked at 3G's and worked many years at Ken's Family Restaurant. She enjoyed many Saturday nights at Unity Raceway where she cheered on David Folsom and her nephews Mitch and Mark. She had a huge love for animals.

Judith is survived by her husband of 52 years, Franklin D. Bushey of Fairifeld; son, Frank E. Bushey and wife Roxanne of Skowhegan; granddaughter, Laurel Bushey of Madison; sister, Patricia Hayden and husband Robert of Cornville; brother, Robert Gilcott and wife Cindy of Norridgewock; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Gilcott.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Judith's memory to the Somerset Human Society, PO Box 253, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.