Judith Sharpe (1943-2018)

NEW SHARON – Judith Sharpe, 74, of York Hill Road, died Saturday morning at her home.

She was born in Concord, Mass., June 12, 1943, a daughter of John and Engebretsen Gates and received her education in local schools. She worked as a secretary for many years and made her home in the Maynard, Mass. area with her husband, Charlie Sharpe before relocating to New Sharon in 1987. She enjoyed nature and her surroundings.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert Bohunicky of Boynton Beach, Fla. and J. Philip Bohunicky of Acton, Mass.; a grandson, T.J. Bohunicky; and a great granddaughter, Kiera; She was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Mae Bohunicky in 2013. Private family interment will be at the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, Mass.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.