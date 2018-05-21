Julia Kathryn Orff Coville (1954-2018)

WILTON -Julia Kathryn Orff Coville, 64, of Wilton, died peacefully on May 17, 2018, with her family by her side. Julia was a 1971 graduate of Mt. Blue High School and a 1973 graduate of Thayer Hospital School of Radiology.

Julia enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, hunting, fishing, cooking, and spending time with her granddaughter.

Julia is survived by; her daughter, Kathryn Coville and granddaughter Kaleigh of North Andover, MA; her daughter, Kara Coville of Charleston, SC; her father, Malcolm Orff of East Wilton; her sister, Joy Frankio of North Conway, NH; and her niece, Holly Frankio of Boston, MA. She was predeceased by her mother, Myrna Orff, in 2013.

Donations in Julia’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A Celebration of Life, in Julia’s honor, will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 1 pm, at her home in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.