Julia Kathryn Orff Coville (1954-2018)

Posted by • May 21, 2018 •

WILTON -Julia Kathryn Orff Coville, 64, of Wilton, died peacefully on May 17, 2018, with her family by her side. Julia was a 1971 graduate of Mt. Blue High School and a 1973 graduate of Thayer Hospital School of Radiology.

Julia enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, hunting, fishing, cooking, and spending time with her granddaughter.

Julia is survived by; her daughter, Kathryn Coville and granddaughter Kaleigh of North Andover, MA; her daughter, Kara Coville of Charleston, SC; her father, Malcolm Orff of East Wilton; her sister, Joy Frankio of North Conway, NH; and her niece, Holly Frankio of Boston, MA. She was predeceased by her mother, Myrna Orff, in 2013.

Donations in Julia’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A Celebration of Life, in Julia’s honor, will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 1 pm, at her home in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

5 Responses »

  1. Paul Mills
    May 21, 2018 • 8:03 am

    A great lady who will certainly be missed!

  2. carol mcnally
    May 21, 2018 • 8:44 am

    Joy, So sorry for your loss. May God's peace be in you and your family.
    Carol Mc

  3. Ann Burdin
    May 21, 2018 • 10:36 am

    So sorry to read of Julia’s passing. Thinking of all her family.

  4. Rhoda Bottiggi MacMaster
    May 21, 2018 • 12:40 pm

    Thinking of her family and hoping happy memories help them all. She was a nice person.

  5. Laurel Bottiggi Dube
    May 21, 2018 • 1:52 pm

    Julie was wonderful person. Beautiful ,.smart ,athletic, talented, and one of the most organized people I ever knew.. She will be sorely missed by soo many . One of my favorite people growing up together.. I am sad at this loss to her family and friends.. A great loss to our world.. The angels surely wrapped their wings round her and carried her peacefully to her place of total love !((((( 💖 ))))))

