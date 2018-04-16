Julian ‘Duna’ J. Veilleux (1934-2018)

WATERVILLE - Julian “Duna” J. Veilleux, 83, died peacefully on April 14, 2018 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born June 16, 1934 in Fairfield, the son of Aurele and Victorine (Denis) Veilleux.

He was educated in local schools, attended the Parish of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Fairfield and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1953. While attending Lawrence High School, he was involved in many sports and activities including co-captain of the baseball team and football team, and played basketball his senior year. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in Jan. 1954 and served three years of active duty earning the rank of Sergeant in May 1956. He served five years in the reserves until his honorable discharge on Jan. 27, 1962. He was part of the 8th Marine 2nd battalion D.Co Headquarters Platoon.

On June 3, 1961 he married Joan Giguere at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville. He worked at Keyes Fibre Company retiring after 37 years of service in 1996. While employed at Keyes, he was president of Local 449 for 2 years. He was a lifetime member of the Waterville Elks Lodge 905, Waterville American Legion and was a member of the Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville as well as a volunteer fire fighter for 3 years in Waterville.

Some of “Duna's” hobbies included golfing, softball and umpire of the game, enjoyed playing cribbage, horseshoes, and especially loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in their school activities and sporting events. He cofounded the Pal Program in Fairfield.

“Duna” is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan Veilleux of Waterville; 3 daughters, Monique Plummer and husband Frank III of Parkman, Sue McMullen and husband Jamie of Oakland, Jennifer Roderigue and husband Danny of Fairfield; 2 sons, Brian Veilleux and wife Andrea of Thomaston, Scott Veilleux and partner Ed Cowen of Fayette; 5 granddaughters, Celestine Daigle and husband Zachariah of Dover-Foxcroft, Jessica Veilleux of Thomaston, Abigail Veilleux of Thomaston, Jennifer Rothberg and husband Stuart of Troy, New Hampshire, Cassandra Shepperd and husband Isaac of Waterville; 3 grandsons, Jacob Veilleux of Thomaston, Bono Veilleux of Fayette, Adam Roderigue of Fairfield; great grandchildren, Bowen, Blake, Skyla, Evan, Naomi, Sophia, Malachi and Leon.

He was predeceased by brothers, Romeo, David, Robert, Lionel Veilleux and Norman Vigue; sister, Anita Gerow, Juliette Veilleux, Rita Bolduc; grandson, Christopher; son-in-law, Keith Wiggins.

The Veilleux family would like to express special thanks to the hospice staff of Maine General Medical Center who took such good care of him.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Maine General Hospice, 10 Water Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.