Juliann ‘Julie’ Lucy O’Connor (1961-2018)

FAIRFIELD - Juliann “Julie” Lucy O’Connor, 56, passed away peacefully at her home in Fairfield, January 13, 2018 with her loved ones by her side.

She was born in Augusta on Feb. 14, 1961, the daughter of Ernest O’Connor and Loretta (Spaulding) O’Connor Rabassa.

She spent the majority of her life in Largo, Florida with her two rescue dogs, Petey and Ginger whom she loved more than anything. She moved to Maine to be with her family, which meant the most to her.

Julie had many self-taught skills, there was nothing she couldn’t teach herself how to do. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her flower gardens and loved the ocean. She spent her life as a determined, smart, independent, beautiful woman. She was so special, she touched everyone she met in such a powerful way; we are all better people because of her.

Our wish for you is that you fly high, and smile down at us with that contagious smile, because believe us, we will know you are. Rest in Peace our beautiful angel we love you forever.

Julie is survived by her mother, Loretta (Spaulding) Rabassa; sisters, Vicki Tourtelotte, Nancy Wood, Diana Savage and husband Todd; brothers, Peter and John O’Connor; several nieces and nephews who absolutely adored her. She was predeceased by her father, Ernest O’Connor.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at the Shawmut Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Julie’s memory to their local humane society.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.