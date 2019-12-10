RANGELEY PLANTATION – Julie Kay Slocum Claro, 69, of Rangeley Plantation, was called home to be with Jesus, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019.

She was born and raised in Laingsburg, MI, and grew up on the family farm where she loved all animals, especially horses. She was very active in 4-H when she was younger and showed many of her horses at the county fair. She had a real passion for riding and training horses.

She married Dave Starkweather at an early age and they had two children, Lon and Angie.

One of Julie’s favorite past times was fishing. She lived in Ludington, MI for 13 years and she enjoyed going out on Lake Michigan salmon fishing with her father or Hamlin Lake where pan fish are abundant. She was always up for going out on the lake with anyone that would go to see what she could catch. Julie could filet a fish as well as any man could. There are many family pictures of her holding her catch of the day, from salmon to walleye to bluegills.

She loved to play the guitar and singing and was an avid birdwatcher, feeding them and watching their antics. Julie was a superb cook as well, and you would never go hungry when there was a gathering at her place. She also attended beautician’s school and had her own business in Ludington for a time.

She moved to Maine in 1999 and married Sam Claro, making their home in Rangeley Plantation. They enjoyed the mountain life with their two dogs until her untimely passing.

She is survived by her husband, Sam of Rangeley Plantation; son, Lon Starkweather and wife, Teresa of Owosso, MI; daughter, Angie Prater and husband, Kevin of Delaware, OH; father, Max Slocum and step-mother, Betty of Ludington, MI; sister, Jodean Berthume and husband, Fred of Lake Worth, FL and Rebecca Kistler of Leesburg, IN; grandchildren, Sara, Bethany, and Brittany; one great-grandchild, Carter. She was predeceased by her mother, Catherine; sister, Sherry Youngs; and nephew, Gavin Berthume.

