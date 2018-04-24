Julienne T. (Fortin) Simpson (1927-2018)

WATERVILLE - Julienne T. (Fortin) Simpson, 90, passed away on April 19, 2018 at her home in Waterville.

She was born in Woburn, Quebec on June 2, 1927, the daughter of Napoleon and Bella (Bedard) Fortin.

She attended Canadian schools, receiving a diploma from Waterville High School. She was a homemaker and devoted her life to raising her children. Her biggest passions included family gatherings, sewing, reading and the time spent in her kitchen cooking.

Julienne is survived by her sons, David Simpson and Jimmy Simpson; daughters, Julie Marr, Patsy Pelletier, Nancy McDowell, Linda Rowe, and Jane LaPlante; special niece, Rosemarie Breton; special friend, Dawn DiBlasi; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Wilfred Simpson; sons, Johnny and Peter Simpson; sisters, Florence Breton and Rachel Duncan.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.