Julius R. Stetkis (1944-2018)

CANAAN - Julius “Dewey” R. Stetkis, 74, passed away April 5, 2018 at his home in Canaan, surrounded by his family. He was born March 23, 1944 in Brockton, Massachusetts, the son of Julius and Josephine (Kondrotas) Stetkis.

He was educated in the schools of Brockton, attended high school there, and earned his GED while in the Navy in 1964. On October 23, 1965, he married Marilyn E. Chepren in Onset, Massachusetts. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1963-1965 until his honorable discharge. He was employed as a supervisor in the shoe industry and from 1969-1978 worked for Jones & Vining Lasts Company in Massachusetts and from 1978 until his retirement in 2010 at Dexter Shoe in Maine. Julius was a member of the Eagles Club and the VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, making beef jerky, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Julius is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn E. (Chepren) Stetkis of Canaan; 3 sons, Joel Stetkis and wife Denise of Canaan, Gergory Stetkis of Canaan, and Wayne Stetkis of Canaan; daughter, Wendy Turner and husband Rick Sr. Of Cornville; brother, Arthur Stetkis of Middleboro, Massachusetts; sister, Josephine Towne and husband Ralph of Taunton, Massachusetts; 5 grandchildren, Alex, Brittney, Isabelle, Gabriel, and Gavin; 1 great grandchild, Jack. He was predeceased by his brother, Henry Stetkis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 21 Oakpond Road, Canaan with Reverend Kevin Brooks officiating. A private burial for family and close friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Canaan Cavalry Church, VFW, or Veteran's Organization of choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.