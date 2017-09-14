June A. Franchetti (1941-2017)

AUGUSTA - June Alice Franchetti, 76, of Winthrop, died peacefully Sept. 11, 2017, at Maine General Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Livermore Falls, June 17, 1941, the daughter of Wilfred and Edith (Colelaw) Gay. She graduated in 1959 from Livermore Falls High School and attended Gates Business College in Augusta, Maine.

In 1959, June began a successful career as a secretary for the State of Maine, in Augusta until 1961 when she became an office manager at Livermore Shoe Company. Following a few years off to begin a family, she continued her career at International Paper Company in Jay, where she was hired as a switchboard operator in 1966 before earning a promotion to secretary just one year later. June remained with International Paper Company for 34 years holding various responsibilities throughout her years of service, before retiring from the Augusta office in August 2000.

In addition to raising a wonderful family and enjoying a successful administrative career, June also sold Avon and Tupperware via direct homes sales for many years. June was also a life member of the Lane Dube AMVETS Post 33 of Jay.

On August 12, 1961, June married the love of her life, Fred Franchetti, Sr. Together, they raised a family and resided in Livermore Falls until 1980, before moving to Winthrop, where they resided for the rest of their lives.

June enjoyed many years of camping at Powderhorn Campground in Old Orchard Beach, where she met many lifelong friends. She also enjoyed time spent at her retirement home in Clearwater, Florida. June always looked forward to decorating for the holidays, with Christmas being her favorite.

She will be missed by her children as well as those who cared for her during the last few years of her life. A special thank you to Eleanor "Eloise" Williams for the exceptional love and care she provided over the last few years, as well as Carol Malmsten, for her daily visits. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Robert Dohner and his team, at Maine General Medical Center, for their compassion and care extended to June while under their care in the last weeks of her life.

She is survived by her children, Frederico Franchetti, Jr. of Rangeley and his companion, Jana Labrecque, Kevin Franchetti and his wife, Ellen, of Manchester and Julie Franchetti Stolt and her husband, David, of Augusta and a grandson, Tristan Ricco Franchetti of Jay. She is also survived by her brother, Brent Gay and his wife, Celina, of Livermore Falls, and a sister-in-law, Carmen Matthieu of Milton, Vt., as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, in 2003, her parents, Wilfred and Edith Gay and a brother, Lawrence Gay.

Private family services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Livermore Falls. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Make-A-Wish America Gift Processing, 4742 North 24th St., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay.