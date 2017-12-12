June Bagley Flye (1930-2017)

ATHENS - June Bagley Flye, 87, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2017 at Tissues Country Estates.

She was born Feb. 7, 1930 in Albion, the daughter of Clive and Alice (Tozier) Bagley.

She was brought up in Albion, attended and graduated from Besse High School in 1948. June married Robert (Buddy) Flye in 1950, he died Dec. 9, 2010. She belonged to the Albion Grange and had her sixth and seventh degrees, East Kennebec Pamona Grange.

June was employed by the Mammoth Mart in Lewiston, the Chick-a-Dee Restaurant in Turner, and in 1965, the family farm was purchased in Albion and was run by the family until 1974. After the farm was sold, she rode many miles with her husband, Robert, on the tractor trailer runs. In 1976, she acquired her school bus license and drove a school bus for Buzzell's Bus Service and MSAD #49 until her retirement in 1986.

In May of 2010, June left Albion to move in with her daughter and son-in-law until February 2016. She then resided at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Skowhegan due to illness after surgery. In June of 2016, she moved into Tissues Country Estates in Athens.

She thoroughly enjoyed meeting with her classmates once a month just to stay in touch. June corresponded with two pen pals, one from Canada and one from England. She started writing to the one in Canada when she was in the ninth grade, and the one from England when she was in the seventh grade. In 1980, her pen pal from England came to Maine so they could meet, and in August of 1984, June took a trip to England so her pen pal could show her the sights. June also took a trip to Canada to meet her pen pal there. They all stayed in touch until June's passing.

June loved knitting, crocheting, word search and crossword books, spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She always loved visiting her friends and attending family functions.

She is survived by her son, Dean and wife Sandra; 3 daughters, Brenda Emery and husband Ervin of Clinton, Robin Chapman of Albion, Rosie Carlow and husband Glen Sr. Of Harmony; foster son, Percy O'Clair and wife Kathy of Albion; sister-in-law, Marion Bagley of Bowdoinham; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; a very special cousin, Charles Bessey of Malden, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her parents, Clive and Alice Bagley; brothers, Ronald and Edward Bagley; and twin sister, Jean Bagley Porter.

A special thank you to her special friends, neighbors and Hospice for their help while she lived, for many years, on the Hussey Road in Albion. A very, very special thank you to Tissues Country Estates in Athens for all the tender loving care June received while she was there.

At June's request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2018 at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Albion, with a Celebration of Life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in June's memory to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.