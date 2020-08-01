June Irene (Bubier) Boyd (1940-2020)

STRONG - June Irene (Bubier) Boyd, 80, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington where she had resided for the past two years.

She was born on Feb. 18, 1940, in Farmington, the daughter of Ione Bubier Ray and Clyde Wing. June spent her early years in Phillips. She graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1958.

After graduation, some of June's friends moved to an apartment in Lewiston to go to school or work and they invited June to join them and she jumped at the chance. While living there, she decided to become a beautician and went to Pellitier's Beauty School. After finishing school, she moved back to the area and went to work for Sheila Campbell in Farmington, then to Kingfield for a while working for Lena.

In 1960, she married Gary Boyd and they were married for over 50 years. He predeceased her in 2012.

Over the years, June also worked a while for Forster Manufacturing, and then Farmington Shoe Co. for several years where she worked in many positions including expediting, head of the bench girls, running the belt and doing cripples – to name a few. June decided to take a CNA course and became a nurse's aide at Edgewood Manor in Farmington. This job was what June believed she was born to do and loved working with and caring for the elderly.

After June and Gary retired, they bought a camper and spent some of the happiest years of their lives together. They loved cooking over the open fire and the company of family and friends. They enjoyed country music with Arizona Rose being a favorite; and also bluegrass music, especially Austin Marden, who invited them to camp out at his house one time for a bluegrass event.

After Gary passed, June did some firsts: she car shopped and bought a Chevy Captiva, which she loved and was proud to have done this alone; and June went to the FCAS and picked out her “saving grace”, Lexi, her black lab. As June walked by her cage, Lexi stuck out her paw and stopped June. They were meant to be together and they were featured in a brochure by FCAS where their article won national recognition for the animal shelter.

June is survived by her son, Matt and wife Eva; and close friends, Deanna, Dulcey, Ethel, Sheila and Meridell. She was predeceased by her husband, Gary; her two infant sons, Michael and Kevin; her mother, Ione Ray; her father, Clyde Wing; many aunts, uncles, and extended family members.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Village Cemetery in Strong with Pastor John Evans officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.