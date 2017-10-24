June Pearl (Crocker) Mitchell (1926-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - June Pearl (Crocker) Mitchell passed away Oct. 21, 2017 peacefully with her family by her side.

She was born May 5, 1926, the daughter of John and Alice Crocker in Skowhegan.

June worked for several years in Norrwock and Dexter Shoe Shops until her retirement in 1986. She loved family gatherings and hosting Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holiday dinners. She enjoyed all of the holidays, decorating her house, stuffing and hiding plastic Easter eggs for the traditional Easter egg hunt. June could be found supporting her grandchildren at sporting events during her retirement. She loved to be outside and enjoyed people watching from her bay window.

She is survived by her children: son, Wayne “Skip” Hodgdon and wife Shirley of Madison; daughter, Louise Johnson and husband, David of Port Charlotte, FL; son, Brian Mitchell and wife, Ellen of Skowhegan; son, Jay Mitchell and wife, Wendy of Skowhegan; grandchildren Steve, Lois “Midge”, Tammy, Tommy, Carmen, Michelle, Tyra, Shannon, Lee, Joshua, Jeremy, Christopher, Scott, and Jana; several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents, a daughter Terry (Hodgdon) Schiff, and a grandson Lance Johnson. June was the last standing Crocker out of 12 siblings, 11 sisters and 1 brother.

There will be a Graveside service Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Southside Cemetery, McClellan Street side.

The family would like to extend their heartwarming gratitude to the staff at Maplecrest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Beacon Hospice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.