Justin James Marquis (1982-2018)

RANGELEY - Justin James Marquis, 36, of Rangeley, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2018, at MGMC Hospital in Augusta, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born on June 21, 1982 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington to April Freeman and Jamie Marquis.

He grew up among friends and family while attending school in Rangeley. He did carpentry and lawn care, but most would remember his infectious personality with customers while hand tossing pizza dough at Stubby’s. In 2009, Justin moved to Belgrade, working at Christy’s, then on to the Augusta Country Club where his passion for golf and course care began! He met and touched many people in the Augusta area. In 2014, he moved back to Rangeley to live and work with his mother April and deliver papers with Grandpa Rudy. Justin enjoyed life, music, dancing and making those around him laugh! He had a very special bond with his mom April, Josh and Woody! He loved having adventures with Jamie and Maxine. He worked and partied with his dear friend Jared Harvey, he loved Fluffy and mom Janet! Justin touched so many of us deeply and he will be dearly missed!

Justin is survived maternally by his mom, April; family: Woody, Josh and Natasha; Grampa Rudy; aunts, Tanja and Ericka; Uncle Davey; cousins, Curt, Ashta, Heather, Jr. And Sheylah; nieces, Olivia and Anhelica. He is survived paternally by; his dad, Jamie and Maxine; family: Grammy Marge; aunts and uncles, Anne, Dennis and Tami, Mike and Kathy, Kathie, Stephen, Paula and Mark, Chuck and Roxanne, Mark G., Wendy, Paul, Shirley and Dixie; cousins, David, Karen and families, Amanda, Ben and families, Megan, Audrey and families, Lindsey, Michele, Pete and Eric, Jody and Mark, Polly, Brian and Charlie and families.

He was predeceased by April's mom, Sheylah; Jamie’s mom, Germaine; grandfathers, Barney, Cliff, Frank and Marietta; aunts, Michele and Pat; Uncle Jim; and cousin Eric.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Justin’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St., in Rangeley. Private family burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.