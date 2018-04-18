Karen A. Magnuson (1943-2018)

MADISON - Karen A. Magnuson, 74, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2018 at her home in Madison. She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 9, 1943 to Claus and Lillian (Greta) Magnuson.

She graduated from Newtown High School in 1961. She continued her education in nursing, working in the field for a number of years. Karen worked at Walmart before retiring in 2016.

Karen was very active and enjoyed the outdoors. She had a special fondness for the Chain of Ponds, spending many weekends camping and enjoying the company of others around the campfire. She was an avid gardener and active participant in the community chorus.

She is survived by her life partner Robert Thompson; her two sisters, Claudia Magnuson of Montrose, CO., and Greta Trott of Anson ME.; children, Lisa (Johnson) Matchett, Karla Sevey-Dugas, Kenneth Johnson Jr., Kurtis Johnson, and Lorne Johnson; grandchildren, Kristopher Matchett, Ashley Mercier, Kyle Dugas, Erin Sevey, Nicole Sevey, Kristen Johnson, Kamden Johnson; and great grandchildren, Kylie Mercier, and Everett Denham. Karen was predeceased by her grandson, Terry M. Matchett.

A celebration of life will be held on April 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the First Congregational Church, 7 Meadow Street, Bingham, ME.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational Church, Bingham, ME. 04920.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.