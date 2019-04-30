Karen Raymond (1957-2019)

FARMINGTON - Karen Raymond, 61, formerly of New Vineyard, passed away on April 19, 2019 at Sandy River Center, after being a short time resident.

Born in Boston, Mass. on June 18, 1957 the daughter of William and Louise Raymond Sr. Karen graduated from Boston University and retired from John Hancock.

After moving to New Vineyard, Karen became a member of the board of trustees, as well as a volunteer of the New Vineyard Public Library. Karen was also the Animal Control Officer for the Town of New Vineyard for many years.

Karen was a pro at playing solitaire, she especially loved her cats.

She is survived by a brother Robert Raymond and his wife Tammy and their son Robby of Massachusetts. She is predeceased by an older brother William Jr. who passed at the age of 18 in a car crash on Christmas Eve 1971.

Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME.

A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com