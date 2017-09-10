Kären Williams-Jordan (1945-2017)

NEW SHARON – Kären Williams-Jordan, 71, passed away on August 25, 2017 in Raleigh, North Carolina at her son Jared Williams Jordan’s home; she was surrounded by family and friends. Kären courageously battled recurring cancer over the span of several years and departed peacefully.

Kären was born in Rumford, Maine on October 30, 1945 to Gerard Stinchfield Williams, Esq. and Minta Kimball Williams.

Kären obtained her Master’s degree at the University of Southern Maine and proudly served the Madison and Farmington public school systems as a counselor and orientation advisor for decades. She also maintained a private family counseling practice during part of her professional career and regularly welcomed foreign exchange students into her home.

Kären loved to fiddle but appreciated many genres of music. She felt at home in nature but also thrived off of the energy of the city; she truly was a world traveler. Kären was an active member at the Old South Church in Farmington, Maine and a Stephen minister in Tucson, Arizona. She adored art and was curious to all cultures and diversity. Kären will be remembered by her radiant smile, generosity to all, acute listening skills, wittiness, adventurousness, love of life, free spirit and immense heart.

Kären is survived by her son Jared Williams Jordan of Raleigh, North Carolina, her daughter Alanna Minta Jordan of Paris, France, her brother Gerard Kimball Williams, Esq. of Farmington, as well as a myriad other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Research foundation: http://tnbcmemorials.kintera.org/karenwilliamsjordan

According to Kären’s wishes, a memorial service will be held in Farmington, Maine during the summer of 2018 when her immediate family and friends may be present to celebrate her life.