Kariann Nichols (1972-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Kariann Nichols, age 46, died May 31, 2018 at her home in Skowhegan. She was born in Skowhegan, January 15, 1972 the daughter of Gerald and Eva (Corriveau) Nichols.

Kariann was educated in the schools of Bingham and graduated from Upper Kennebec Valley High School in 1990.She work for several years in different states as a Household Manager, assisting families with all aspects of daily living.

Kariann loved caring for her geranimals, singing, listening to music and doing things for others.

Kariann was predeceased by her mother, Eva Nichols and her beloved dog Nugget. She is survived by her father, Jerry Nichols of Bingham, and his partner, Carol Kiernan; her sisters, Heather MacKenzie of Palmyra, Shay Perryman of Oakland, and husband Kenny, Charity Nichols of Moscow and partner Adam Pooler, Ida Noonan of Vassalboro and fiancé Jeremy Clement; several nieces and nephews, Ariel, Isaiah, Mariah, Ashley, Austin, Cassidy, Rayanna and Levi; her beloved cat Nacho, a few sisters from other mothers, Noel Page, Tammy Miller, and Kathy Hoyle. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends and families throughout the US due to her type of work.Kariann loved her families and friends very much!

Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300 Topsham, Maine 04086-1240

A graveside service will be held 1:00pm, Friday, June 8, 2018 at the Robinson Memorial Cemetery in Moscow, Maine.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.