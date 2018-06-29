Karleen F. (Davis) Collins (1927-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Karleen F. (Davis) Collins, 90, passed away June 21, 2018 at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Skowhegan surrounded by her family. She was born June 23, 1927 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Leslie and Edna (Adams) Davis of Madison.

She worked as a telephone operator, clerk at the local five and dime store, certified nurse’s aide at Maplecrest Nursing Home, and later as a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards when she was younger and skiing to school with her brother, Rolley. In later years, she loved reading her favorite author, Danielle Steele.

Karleen is survived by her children, daughter, Glenda Knowlan and husband Butch; 2 sons, Kevin Wacome and wife Sharon, Todd Wacome and wife Julie; grandchildren, Troy Knowlan and wife Sherrie, Jason Knowlan and Billie, Lisa Hunter and husband Mark, Scott Knight and wife Mary, Jessica Wacome, Mitch Wacome and Kaylee Wacome; several great grand and great great grandchildren; sibling, Roland Davis and wife Melvina. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Gary Collins; daughter, Debbie (Wacome) Knight; sisters, Earleen Lancaster and Betty Lemieux.

The family would like to thank Cedar Ridge for the wonderful care they gave Karleen in the last five years.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 10:00 am at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Karleen’s memory to Beacon Hospice Inc., 45 Commerce Dive Suite 12, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.