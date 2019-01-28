Katherine May Turner (1952-2019)

FARMINGTON – Katherine May Turner, “Kathy”, 66 of Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center where she had been a patient for two weeks. She was surrounded by the love of her family members.

She was born March 29, 1952 in Rumford, a daughter of Kenneth and Emma (Thomas) Flagg, Sr. She received her education in local schools, was employed at various shoe shops and was employed in the laundry of Camp Kawanhee in Weld.

She was a former member of the Carthage Mother’s Club and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and made many wonderful blankets that are now considered family heirlooms. She was a devoted, loving mother and friend who cared deeply for those whom she loved. She will be missed.

At This time, and at her request, there will be no services.

She is loved by her husband of 39 years, Leo H. Turner, Sr., of Carthage; two daughters: Donna Turner of Mexico and Kelly White and her husband, Jimmy of Dixfield; three step-children; Missy Timberlake and her husband, Mike of Canton; Leo Turner, Jr. and his wife, Anita and Stillman Turner, all of Carthage; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two brothers: Sidney Flagg and Teddy Flagg and his wife, Wanda, all of Carthage; two sisters: Lydia Hutchinson of Canton and Stella Blanchard and her husband, Louie of Rumford, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her folks; two brothers, Kenny Flagg, Jr. and Bert Knox and a sister, Florence Provencher.

Cremation care services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld Street Dixfield, Mane.