Kathi T. Kyes (1963-2020)

JAY - Kathi T. Kyes, 56, a resident of Jay, passed away Monday, April 6, on her farm.

She was born April 12, 1963 in Farmington, the daughter of predeceased Arthur and Dorothea (Larrabee) Kyes.

She was a 1981 graduate of Jay High School. Kathi worked as a Lab Team Leader for Verso Paper, now Pixelle, in Jay where she has worked for 22 years in various positions since the mill was called International Paper Company.

She was a former leader of Mt. Viewers and was currently an instructor for the local 4-H horse groups. Also, in the recent years she was the former president and was currently still a member of Ellis River Riders. Continuing her horse world; she was a former member of the Maine Women’s Barrel Association and was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association.

What made her proud was the times she thought back to being a firefighter; she signed on to serve the Jay Fire Department in 1982 where she became the first female fighter to complete both FF1 & 2 in Franklin County.

She enjoyed doing nothing more than to be on Kyesland, that was first acquired by the family in the early 1800s, with her canines and equines. She loved anything to do with horses, from brushing them to running a barrel course throughout the state.

She held cherished memories from the times of teaching her daughters to ride before they could walk and continuing the tradition with her grandchildren so her passion lived on. But her family was always changing as it grew with every 4-H son and daughter that came around.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessi (Bibeau) Fortin of Jay; Elizabeth (Bibeau) Bubier and husband Christopher Bubier, he is currently serving in the United States Army in Alaska, and grandchildren, Hunter Bibeau of Livermore, and Jailinn and Rylie Fortin of Jay. As well as many “Adopted” children: Cory Veilleux, Matthew “Chewy" Schmidt, and CJ Haskell to name a few; with her “Adopted” grandchildren in the area. She is also survived by her sisters, Margo Kyes and Ann-Marie Kyes and her wife Christine Harju all living in the Upstate New York area.

In lieu of flowers please send to contributions in Kathi's memory to: Jessi Fortin, 187 Old Jay Hill Road, Jay, Maine 04239 for a memorial tree that will be planted at Kyesland Stables at a later date.