Kathleen A. Frost (1949-2018)

ROCKLAND - Our lovely angel, Kathleen, passed away from a long battle with cancer on April 21 with loved ones by her side.

She was born October 15 1949 in Rhode Island,the daughter of William and Phyllis Frost. Kathy graduated from Rockland HS, Maine,then went to CMMC for nursing Graduated 1973 And became an RN. Kathy was an excellent nurse and she was very devoted to her profession. Kathy worked at Franklin Memorial Hospital for many years and also local Nursing Homes.

Kathy loved sci-fy books and movies Live Long and Prosper, horses and family. Kathy is survived by her daughter Kaitlin Frost, partner Howard Lenard, Sisters Phyllis Ruth Lovejoy, weld, me, Lillian Morrison and her husband Ernie from Oxnard Ca., brothers Robert Frost Jay, me and William Frost Utah, her dog Ginger, nieces and nephews in California and Maine, other family and friends.

There will be no service.

Donations can be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd Farmington,Me 04938.