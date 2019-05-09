Kathleen Andrea ‘Kitty’ Fellows (1962-2019)

RANGELEY – Kathleen Andrea “Kitty” Fellows, 56, of Rangeley, died unexpectedly at her home the morning of Tuesday, May 7.

She was born in Skowhegan, Nov. 2, 1962, a daughter of Clyde and Phyllis (Paddam) Libby, Sr. and was a 1981 graduate of Skowhegan Area High School.

On Aug. 30, 1991, she married Scott Fellows in Fairfield and they moved to Rangeley 18 years ago. Kitty was well-known in the Rangeley community by working at the Rangeley IGA where she worked in the dairy and frozen department but also was the “Jack of all trades” there. She enjoyed making crafts, cats and pink flamingos, traveling with her friend Vivian, the ocean, and plug fishing with her husband, Scott.

She is loved by her husband Scott of Rangeley; daughter, Gabrielle Farris and her husband, Zachary of Smithfield; 4 grandchildren, Jadein, Illyria, Aria, and Addyline Farris, all of Smithfield; brothers, Clyde “Jr.” Libby, Jr. of Madison, Truman “Boots” Libby of Florida, James “Jimmy” Libby of Skowhegan, and Barry Libby of Rangeley; a special friend, Vivian Champagne of Norridgewock.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11 am from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to celebrate Kitty's life with a drink (Gold Crown) and remember the many memories made with this wife, sister, mother, friend and grandmother. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.