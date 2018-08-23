Kathleen J. Loiselle (1929-2018)

BUCKSPORT - Kathleen J. Loiselle, 89, whose work is done along life’s way, passed away August 19, 2018 at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital in Blue Hill. She was born June 18, 1929 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Roger M. and Miriam L. (Irvine) French.

She spent most of her adult life in Rockwood and Greenville, raising 2 wonderful children. She loved all animals, especially “Cody-Boy” and “Bimbo”.

Kathleen is survived by daughter, Michelle Loiselle and boyfriend Richard Wright of Orland; son, Brian Loiselle of Bangor and girlfriend, Carol Carew of Orrington; granddaughter, Jasmine Berube and husband Ben of Orland; step-son, John Simko and wife Amanda; 2 grandsons, Brian Jr. and wife Lauren of Hampden and Benjamin of Bangor; step grandchildren, Ashley, Samuel, and Christopher; great grandchildren, Serena, Adalyn, and Brooks Berube; special long-time friends, Colleen Owens, Jackie McCourtney and Michael Bernier.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Kathleen’s memory to the Humane Society, Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.